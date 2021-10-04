Sunil Chhetri's men are all set to take on Bangladesh in SAFF Championship 2021 at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives. This will be India's first match in the tournament and the Blue Tigers look firm favourites to win the Championship. In this article, we shall bring to you the live streaming and online telecast details of the match. But before that, let's have a look at the preview of the game. So out of the 12 times that the championship has been conducted, the Blue Tigers have walked away with the tournament on seven occasions. SAFF Championship 2021 Preview: Schedule, Timings in IST, Live Streaming & Other Details You Need to Know About the Football Tournament in Maldives.

The Indian football team has named a 23-member squad for the game. Notable names like Sandesh Jhingan, Rowlin Borges, and Ashique Kuruniyan are missing from the tournament. Bangladesh on the other hand has had quite a good start in the tournament as they defeated Sri Lanka as they won the Group stage match by 0-1. and thus they have had a positive start. Now, let's have a look at the live streaming deets of the match below.

When Is India vs Bangladesh, SAFF Championship 2021 match? Know Date, Time and Schedule

The match between India and Bangladesh will happen on October 4, 2021, at the National Football Stadium in Male, Maldives. The match will begin at 04.30 pm IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs Bangladesh, SAFF Championship 2021 on TV?

The India vs Bangladesh SAFF Championship 2021 match live streaming will be available on Eurosport and Eurosport HD.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online Of India vs Bangladesh, SAFF Championship 2021?

Those unable to watch India vs Bangladesh, SAFF Championship 2021 match on TV can tune into Discovery + App. Stay tuned to this space for regular updates about the game.

