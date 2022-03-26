The Indian national football team will play their second friendly game in a span of four days when they take on the European nation Belarus. The Blue Tigers lost out 1-2 to Bahrain in their previous match which was another setback in Igor Stimac’s underachieving rein at the helm of Indian football. The final round of the 2023 AFC Asian Cup starts from June 8 in Kolkata and it is imperative the Croatian manager instills some confidence in his team. Belarus play India followed by Bahrain as they gear up for their UEFA Nations League C. India versus Belarus starts at 9:30 PM IST and there is no telecast in India although the game may be streamed on the Bahrain Sports YouTube channel. When Is India vs Belarus 2022 Football Match? Know Date, Venue and Kick-Off Time in IST of International Friendly Fixture

Rahul Bheke scored his first international goal against Bahrain but India will need him to be at his best on the other end of the pitch. Belarus, like any other European side, will press high up the pitch and this is where midfielders like Anirudh Thapa have their task cut out. Manvir Singh has established himself as the first choice no 9 under Igor Stimac but needs to be involved more in games, particularly during periods of low possession.

Andrey Solovey and Dzmitry Padstrelaw will be vying for a place in the starting eleven for Belarus for the lone striker role. Vladislav Klimovich in midfield is the one that makes the team tick with his passing range. Yevgeny Yablonsky as the holding midfielder will shield the backline but with his team likely to dominate possession, he could also push forward and make numbers in the opposition box.

When Is India vs Belarus, International Friendly 2022 match? Know Date, Time and Schedule

The friendly match between India and Belarus will take place on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 (Wednesday) at the Bahrain National Stadium in Riffa.. The match has a scheduled start time of 09.30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast and Live Streaming Of India vs Belarus, International Friendly 2022 on TV?

Unfortunately, there would be no live telecast of the India vs Belarus game in India. A media statement by the All Indian Football Federation (AIFF) a day ago read, "Despite our best efforts in working with the Bahrain FA to live telecast and stream the International Friendlies against Bahrain and Belarus, owing to lack of support & subsequent technical feasibility, it won't be possible to telecast the matches in India. The broadcast production of the two matches lie with the host Federation." But fans can surely catch live updates of the game from Indian football's official Twitter handle.

However, fans can live stream the game Bahrain Sports Channel on YouTube where they can enjoy the live action of this friendly match.

India will definitely start as the underdogs in the game and their plan will be to hit Belarus on the break with the young pacey forwards they have in the team.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 26, 2022 01:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).