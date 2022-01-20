India will kick off their 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup campaign against Iran in Group A of the competition. The clash will be played at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 20, 2022 (Thursday) as both teams aim to kick off the tournament with maximum points. Meanwhile, fans searching for India vs Iran, 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup live streaming details can scroll down below. AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 Preview.

India will host the 20th edition of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup with 12 teams set to play in the tournament across three venues in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Pune. The top two in each group and the two best third-placed teams will advance to the quarter-finals and India will be aiming to be among that teams and better their outing in the competition in 2003, where they failed to make it past the group stage.

When Is India vs Iran, 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

The 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup match between hosts India and Iran will be played at the DY Patil Sports Stadium in Navi Mumbai on January 20, 2022 (Thursday). The clash has a scheduled start time of 07:30 PM IST.

Where To Watch Live Telecast Of India vs Iran, 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup Match On TV?

Eurosport are the official broadcasters of the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup in India and will telecast the competition. Fans can tune into Eurosport SD/HD channels to catch the India vs Iran action live on TV sets.

How To Watch India vs Iran, 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup Match Live Streaming Online?

Live streaming of the AFC Women’s Asian Cup 2022 will be available on the Discovery+ so fans can tune into the Discovery+ app and website to catch the live action of the India vs Iran clash on online platforms. Jio TV will also provide the streaming of the match for its subscribers.

