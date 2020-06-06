India vs Qatar, FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers: India to Host Asian Champions on October 8

India vs Qatar (Photo Credits: IANS|File)

New Delhi, June 6: India will take on Asian champions Qatar at home on October 8 in their next 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying round game which was postponed due to COVID-19 pandemic. India then take on Bangladesh away on November 12 and host Afghanistan on November 17.

India were scheduled to take on Qatar at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar in their Group E tie on March 26, but it had to be postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak which has claimed more than 6,000 lives so far in the country.

The Asian Football Confederation has intimated the All India Football Federation about the new match schedules for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Preliminary Competition and the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Qualifiers Preliminary Joint Qualification Round 2. Indian Super League 2020-21: Bengaluru FC Sign Defenders Joe Zoherliana and Wungngayam Muirang.

In a letter to AIFF, the AFC said: "After several months of anxious waiting and now with the improved situation globally and in preparation of the "new normal," the AFC in consultation with FIFA, is planning to reschedule the postponed matches in the FIFA International Windows in October and November 2020."

India, coached by Croatian Igor Stimac, are virtually out of reckoning for a berth in the next round of the qualifiers as they have just three points from five matches and stay in fourth position of Group E with just Bangladesh below them in the five-team group.