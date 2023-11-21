Fresh after their 0-1 win over Kuwait in the second round of the World Cup qualifiers, India will be taking on Qatar at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. The Blue Tigers put in a spirited performance in the last game leading many to believe this team can go further ahead in the qualifying run. Qatar smashed Afghanistan 8-1 in their first qualifying game and being one of the best teams in Asia, they will be confident taking on the Indians. India have once managed to get a 0-0 draw with Qatar in the past and they will be hoping to draw inspiration from that game. India versus Qatar will be telecasted on the Sports18 network and streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:00 PM IST. India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers: A Look at The Team, History and Key Players of The Maroons Ahead of Clash With Blue Tigers.

Manvir Singh is a major doubt for the game with the Indian striker not taking part in the training session in the build up to the contest. He scored the only goal of the match against Kuwait and is a key player in the attacking third. Sunil Chhetri, the veteran Indian striker, will have to try and take advantage of whatever opportunity comes his way. Anirudh Thapa is known for his energy in midfield and needs to try and cut down the Qatar passing line while Gurpreet Singh Sandhu is a main asset for this Indian team.

Almoez Ali scored four for Qatar against Afghanistan and is one of Asia’s best forwards in terms of goal scoring. Hassan Al-Haydos in midfield will be the creative force and India will need to mark him well. Ahmed Fatehi with his passing game will sit back and try and dominate the possession.

When is India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers? Know Date, time and Venue

India will lock horns against Qatar in the FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers on November 21. The IND vs QAT match will be played at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar, India and it will start at 07:00 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ISL 2023–24: Hyderabad FC’s Home Fixture Against Mohun Bagan Super Giant Moved to Kalinga Stadium.

India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Football Match Live TV Channel Telecast

Viacom18 network is the broadcast partner of the India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers in India. Hence fans can watch the Indian football team in action on the Sports18 1 SD/HD TV channel. For live streaming details, look below.

India vs Qatar FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers Football Match Live Streaming Online

JioCinema the official OTT platform for Viacom18 network, will provide live streaming of FIFA World Cup 2026 AFC Qualifiers. Fans who want to watch India vs Qatar football match live streaming online can do so on the SonyLIV app and website but at the cost of a subscription fee. It is India’s most important games in recent past and the Blue Tigers need to start well. Expect a narrow win for the visitors though.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2023 01:31 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).