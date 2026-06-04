Influencer Kerolay Chaves Goes Nude, Covers Herself with 2026 FIFA World Cup Player Stickers (Watch Video)

Brazilian influencer Kerolay Chaves has once again ignited social media, this time with a sensational tribute to the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. Just a week before the tournament's highly anticipated kick-off, Chaves revealed her 'living Panini album' outfit, covering her entire body with more than 1,000 official World Cup stickers. Will Lamine Yamal Play in Spain vs Iraq International Friendly 2026 Match?.

The bold spectacle, shared in a video across her social media platforms yesterday, June 3, 2026, saw Chaves meticulously place each sticker after shedding a Brazilian-themed bikini, strategically ensuring her modesty. The elaborate process reportedly took a painstaking seven hours to complete, transforming her into a walking, breathing homage to football's biggest event.

Kerolay Chaves Shares Her 2026 FIFA World Cup Outfit

Kerolay Chaves shares her FIFA World Cup 2026 Outfit (Photo IG @kerolay_chaves)

Kerolay Chaves Share Living Panini Outfit

Influenciadora brasileira transforma seu corpo em 'álbum' da Copa e chama atenção pic.twitter.com/bfr4HMyMLW — Notícias Paralelas (@NP__Oficial) June 2, 2026

Kerolay Chaves Transforms Into Living Sticker Album

ASÍ FUE PEGANDO POCO A POCO LAS FIGURITAS 🫵 👀 • La influencer brasileña de 24 años Kerolay Chaves se ha convertido en noticia con su sesión fotográfica temática del Mundial 2026. • Chaves cubrió su cuerpo con un diseño especial que incluye figuras de futbolistas. • La… pic.twitter.com/qYCRlGAVZ0 — Ecuagol (@ECUAGOL) June 2, 2026

Fan Frenzy and Player Placements

Fans were quick to react with overwhelming enthusiasm, praising Chaves's creativity and unique celebration of the beautiful game. Many commented on the careful placement of prominent players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, and Enzo Fernández, with some humorously expressing a desire for their own 'album' of such a nature.

Chaves, known for her engaging content, described the endeavor as an artistic one, reflecting on the enjoyable experience of selecting each player's sticker and deciding its position.

FIFA World Cup 2026: The North American Extravaganza

The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be a landmark event, featuring an expanded format with 48 teams competing across 104 matches. Co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, it marks the first time three nations will share hosting duties.

The tournament officially begins on Thursday, June 11, 2026, with the opening match slated for the historic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The grand finale will take place over a month later, on July 19, 2026, at the New York New Jersey Stadium. IShowSpeed’s ‘Champions’ Song Takes the Internet by Storm; Football Fans Declare It Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem (Watch Video).

Tournament Key Dates

Event Date Venue Opening Match June 11, 2026 Estadio Azteca, Mexico City Final Match July 19, 2026 New York New Jersey Stadium

Host Nations & Cities

Country Host Cities United States Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle Mexico Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey Canada Toronto, Vancouver

A History with the World Cup

While her current display is one of celebration, Chaves previously voiced criticism regarding the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, claiming it led to a 60 percent reduction in her income as men shifted their focus from her content to football. Despite these past financial setbacks, she has consistently affirmed her love for football, making her latest 'living album' a testament to her enduring passion for the sport.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).