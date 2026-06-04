Influencer Kerolay Chaves Goes Nude, Covers Herself with 2026 FIFA World Cup Player Stickers (Watch Video)
Brazilian influencer Kerolay Chaves is making headlines with her sensational FIFA World Cup 2026 outfit, transforming herself into a 'living Panini album' using over 1,000 stickers. Unveiled on June 3, 2026, ahead of the June 11 kick-off in North America, her unique homage to football's biggest event has captivated fans, featuring strategic placements of stars like Cristiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford.
Brazilian influencer Kerolay Chaves has once again ignited social media, this time with a sensational tribute to the upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026. Just a week before the tournament's highly anticipated kick-off, Chaves revealed her 'living Panini album' outfit, covering her entire body with more than 1,000 official World Cup stickers. Will Lamine Yamal Play in Spain vs Iraq International Friendly 2026 Match?.
The bold spectacle, shared in a video across her social media platforms yesterday, June 3, 2026, saw Chaves meticulously place each sticker after shedding a Brazilian-themed bikini, strategically ensuring her modesty. The elaborate process reportedly took a painstaking seven hours to complete, transforming her into a walking, breathing homage to football's biggest event.
Kerolay Chaves Shares Her 2026 FIFA World Cup Outfit
Kerolay Chaves Share Living Panini Outfit
Influenciadora brasileira transforma seu corpo em 'álbum' da Copa e chama atenção pic.twitter.com/bfr4HMyMLW
— Notícias Paralelas (@NP__Oficial) June 2, 2026
Kerolay Chaves Transforms Into Living Sticker Album
ASÍ FUE PEGANDO POCO A POCO LAS FIGURITAS 🫵 👀
• La influencer brasileña de 24 años Kerolay Chaves se ha convertido en noticia con su sesión fotográfica temática del Mundial 2026.
• Chaves cubrió su cuerpo con un diseño especial que incluye figuras de futbolistas.
• La… pic.twitter.com/qYCRlGAVZ0
— Ecuagol (@ECUAGOL) June 2, 2026
Fan Frenzy and Player Placements
Fans were quick to react with overwhelming enthusiasm, praising Chaves's creativity and unique celebration of the beautiful game. Many commented on the careful placement of prominent players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcus Rashford, and Enzo Fernández, with some humorously expressing a desire for their own 'album' of such a nature.
Chaves, known for her engaging content, described the endeavor as an artistic one, reflecting on the enjoyable experience of selecting each player's sticker and deciding its position.
FIFA World Cup 2026: The North American Extravaganza
The FIFA World Cup 2026 is set to be a landmark event, featuring an expanded format with 48 teams competing across 104 matches. Co-hosted by Canada, Mexico, and the United States, it marks the first time three nations will share hosting duties.
The tournament officially begins on Thursday, June 11, 2026, with the opening match slated for the historic Estadio Azteca in Mexico City. The grand finale will take place over a month later, on July 19, 2026, at the New York New Jersey Stadium. IShowSpeed’s ‘Champions’ Song Takes the Internet by Storm; Football Fans Declare It Official FIFA World Cup 2026 Anthem (Watch Video).
Tournament Key Dates
|Event
|Date
|Venue
|Opening Match
|June 11, 2026
|Estadio Azteca, Mexico City
|Final Match
|July 19, 2026
|New York New Jersey Stadium
Host Nations & Cities
|Country
|Host Cities
|United States
|Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle
|Mexico
|Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey
|Canada
|Toronto, Vancouver
A History with the World Cup
While her current display is one of celebration, Chaves previously voiced criticism regarding the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, claiming it led to a 60 percent reduction in her income as men shifted their focus from her content to football. Despite these past financial setbacks, she has consistently affirmed her love for football, making her latest 'living album' a testament to her enduring passion for the sport.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 04, 2026 02:03 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).