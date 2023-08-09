Inter Miami goalkeeper Nick Marsman’s contract has been terminated by the club weeks after he had said that the MLS club was not ‘ready’ to sign a player of Lionel Messi’s stature. Messi made headlines all over when he announced that he had announced that he would be joining Inter Miami after he left PSG at the end of last season. After a wait, he was unveiled by the club in a dazzling ceremony. And the Argentina star lived up to the hype he generated with this sensational move, scoring seven goals in his first four appearances. Marsman had made these comments in June. Fan Asks Lionel Messi for a Kiss, Inter Miami Star Obliges; Video Goes Viral.

"I personally think that this club is not ready for Messi's arrival," he said, as quoted by ESPN, adding "We have a temporary stadium, people can just walk on the pitch, there are no gates. "We also leave for the stadium without security. I think they aren't ready. But I hope he comes." His comments have seemed to backfire as Inter Miami have now cancelled his contract. However, as per The Athletic, Marsman's contract termination was more to do with the club's finances and it also opens a space for an international player. The Dutchman had joined Inter Miami in 2021 and his contract was scheduled to end at the end of the MLS season. Marsman, who played 29 times for Inter Miami, was earlier hospitalized after being bitten by a poisonous spider in a zoo in Miami.

Messi has turned things around completely for Inter Miami as he led the side to four wins on the trot, in all the games he has featured. Starting things off with a trademark free-kick in the dying stages of their Leagues Cup 2023 opener against Cruz Azul, Messi went on to score three braces in as many matches to help the David Beckham co-owned side make it to the Leagues Cup 2023 quarterfinal where they face Charlotte FC.

