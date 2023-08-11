Inter Miami takes on Charlotte in the quarter-finals of the League Cup with the Lionel Messi led side showcasing a tremendous reversal in fortunes. The team is rock bottom in the Eastern Conference of the MLS but with the owners infusing some of the greats of the game in its rank in the transfer window, the team has started to play some brilliant football. Their confidence seems back and there is a general belief in the squad that they can defeat anyone. They head into the game on the back of a penalty shootout victory over FC Dallas. The game seemed lost for Miami but up stepped Lionel Messi with a brilliant free-kick equalizer. Inter Miami versus Charlotte will be streamed on Apple TV from 6:00 AM IST. Lionel Messi Spotted Moving Ball Before Scoring Free-Kick Goal in Inter Miami vs FC Dallas Leagues Cup 2023 Round of 16 Match, Video Goes Viral!

Lionel Messi is the heart and soul of this Inter Miami side and is virtually involved with every attacking play. It sometimes feels like the American league is a tad below his standards but the fans are not complaining. His link-up play with Robert Taylor has been the hallmark of the team’s display. Sergi Busquets in midfield has done well by shielding the back four but also moving the ball quickly to the forward line.

Charlotte defeated Houston Dynamo 2-1 in their round of 16 tie. The team is known for his defensive performances off late and Adilson Malanda and Andrew Privett have been immense in the backline. Karol Swiderski leads the attack in a 4-1-4-1 formation with Ashley Westwood as the defensive stalwart in midfield. His experience of playing in the English Premier League should come in handy.

When is Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC, Leagues Cup 2023 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Inter Miami will play Charlotte FC in their Quarterfinal of the Leagues Cup 2023. The game will take place on Saturday, August 11, at DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA. The game is set to begin at 6:00 a.m. IST (Indian Standard Time). When is Lionel Messi's MLS Debut? Know Likely Date of Inter Miami Star's First Match in Major League Soccer.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC, Leagues Cup 2023 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast of this match in India. Because the tournament has no official broadcast partner in India, fans will be unable to watch the live telecast of the Inter Miami vs FC Dallas match on their television sets.

How to Get Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC, Leagues Cup 2023 Football Match?

Although no information about live streaming of the Inter Miami vs Charlotte FC match is available, the match will be streamed live on Apple TV, which is great news for football fans around the world. They can watch the game live online through Apple TV, but they must have a subscription. Inter Miami face their toughest test yet with Charlotte FC a very stable outfit. Expect the Lionel Messi to continue though and help see the side through to the semis.

