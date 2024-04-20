Inter Miami bounced back with a win after losing the CONCACAF quarterfinal match against Monterrey. The side is currently at the top of the Eastern Conference and will be focusing on the league matches until July. Coach Tata Martino emphasized utilizing his stars including Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez masterfully to minimize the load on the veterans. Inter Miami have played one extra game than their closest competitors but will be looking to extend their lead before international friendlies and the Copa America tournament. Brawl Erupts Among Spectators After Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami Gets Knocked Out by Monterrey in CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024 (Watch Video).

Even with injuries, the Miami side has still put together a strong start to the campaign. In the league, they’re tied with LA Galaxy at the top of the Supporters’ Shield race. But Lionel Mess’ side has 19 goals – most in the league under their belt. Now out of Concacaf competition, their focus shifts solely to the league and winning the MLS Cup.

Nashville SC is more familiar with them than anyone. The two sides have played each other 12 times since their 2020 debuts. And even with Messi in the team, Nashville SC has faced Inter Miami on five occasions. So both teams know everything about each other. It would be interesting to watch how Nashville SC counters the free-flowing Inter Miami attack.

When is Inter Miami vs Nashville SC, MLS 2024 Match? Know the Date, Time and Venue Details

Inter Miami will play a league match against Nashville SC at home – the Chase Stadium on April 21 Indian Standard Time (IST). For Indian fans, the match will be available live from 05:00 AM IST.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Nashville SC, MLS 2024 Football Match?

Unfortunately, there is no official broadcaster available for the Major League Soccer 2024 fixture in India. So football fans in India won't be able to watch a live telecast of the Inter Miami vs Nashville SC, MLS 2024 match. Scroll down for live-streaming details.

How to Get Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Nashville SC, MLS 2024 Football Match?

As mentioned earlier, MLS 2024 league matches are not available on television but fans can enjoy Inter Miami vs Nashville SC live streaming on the FanCode App. Apple+ app would also provide live streaming of Inter Miami’s MLS match. These streaming will be available on a chargeable basis.

