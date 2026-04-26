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Football Football Inter Miami vs New England Revolution, MLS 2026 Free Live Streaming Online Lionel Messi’s Miami, currently unbeaten in 10 matches this season, are searching for their first victory at their new home following two consecutive draws. They face a resilient New England side that arrives in Florida on the back of a four-match winning streak.

Inter Miami host the New England Revolution at the brand-new Nu Stadium in Miami. This MLS 2026 fixture sees a clash between two of the Eastern Conference's most in-form sides. Lionel Messi’s Miami, currently unbeaten in 10 matches this season, are searching for their first victory at their new home following two consecutive draws. They face a resilient New England side that arrives in Florida on the back of a four-match winning streak. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs New England Revolution MLS 2026 Match?.

Where to Watch Inter Miami vs New England Revolution, MLS 2026 Live Streaming Online?

The match will be broadcast exclusively on a global scale via the Apple TV app through the MLS Season Pass. Unlike standard league matches, this historic fixture will not be available on traditional cable networks in the UK or US.

The match will be streamed live via the Apple TV app through the MLS Season Pass. While this is a subscription-based service, Apple TV frequently designates selected fixtures as Free Matches of the Week. Indian viewers should check the Apple TV app home screen prior to kick-off to see if this historic match has been made available for free viewing. Lionel Messi Acquires Spanish 3rd Division Club UE Cornella.

Match Fact

Category Information Fixture Inter Miami CF vs New England Revolution Competition MLS Regular Season 2026 Date Sunday, 26 April 2026 (IST) Kick-off Time 5:00 AM (IST) Venue Nu Stadium, Miami, Florida Live Stream Apple TV (MLS Season Pass) Inter Miami Form W-D-D-W-W New England Form W-W-W-W-L Key Players Lionel Messi (MIA), Carles Gil (NE)

Match Preview

Inter Miami enter the contest following a clinical 2-0 away win against Real Salt Lake, with veteran striker Luis Suarez and midfielder Rodrigo De Paul both finding the net. Despite their strong away form, the Florida club has struggled to find its rhythm at Nu Stadium, recording 2-2 draws in their first two outings at the venue against Austin FC and New York Red Bulls.

The New England Revolution, managed by Caleb Porter, have turned their season around with a month-long winning run. Their recent 2-1 comeback victory over Atlanta United showcased a high-pressing style led by Carles Gil and Luca Langoni. The Revs will be wearing their special 'Eastern White Pine' kits tonight as they look to break a four-match losing streak against Miami.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 26, 2026 03:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).