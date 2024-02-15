Inter Miami will continue their preparation for the upcoming MLS season with a friendly against Newell’s Old Boys at the DRV PNK Stadium. The American club has lost three out of the four friendlies on the tour recently, which included losses against Saudi Arabian giants, Al-Hilal and Al-Nassr. They also lost out Japanese outfit Vissel Kobe on penalties, after drawing in regulation time. The team won Silverware last term but their performance in the MLS was well below par, which the owners are hoping will change with the kind of interment they have done. Opponent Newell’s Old Boys lost out to Racing Club in their last game in the Argentine Primera Division. They will try and get some momentum with a win here. Inter Miami versus Newell’s Old Boys starts at 6:00 AM IST. Argentina's Tour of China Cancelled After Lionel Messi's No-Show in Inter Miami vs Hong Kong XI Football Friendly.

Lionel Messi returns for Inter Miami, which is a huge positive for them. The Argentine skipper has been struggling with fitness issues of late, but is now given the all clear to play. Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets are all expected to start as well. Robert Taylor has performed consistently well for the team on the wings and remain a key creative outlet.

Éver Banega is a warhorse in midfield Newell’s Old Boys and he will be fighting for each ball in midfield. Ignacio Ramirez leads the attack with Guillermo May and Brian Aguirre showcasing their skills on the wings. Franco Martín Díaz and Rodrigo Fernández should sit back and try and shield the backline.

When is Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys, Club Friendly Football Match? Date, Time and Venue

The match between Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys will be played on Friday, February 16. The Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys match will be played at DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, USA and has a scheduled start time of 6:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Lionel Messi's Son Mateo Seen Practicing In Inter Miami Academy Wearing Number 10 Jersey, Video Goes Viral!

Where to Get a Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys Club Friendly Football Match?

Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys will not be telecast in India on any TV channel due to the absence of an official broadcaster. Unfortunately, there is no way to watch the Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys on any of the TV channels.

How to Get Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys Club Friendly Football Match?

The good news for fans as the Inter Miami vs Newell's Old Boys club-friendly football match is live streaming on Apple TV. Fans can pay a basic subscription fee to watch the match. Inter Miami lack confidence at the moment and they could well succumb to another defeat.

