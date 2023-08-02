Inter Miami have looked like a much-improved side ever since the arrival of some of the biggest stars of world football led by the mercurial Lionel Messi. The team defeated Cruz Azul and Atlanta United with ease in the Leagues Cup and now they continue their run with a match against Orlando City in the Round of 32. The winner of this contest will face either Mazatlan and FC Dallas in the quarter-finals. This game assumes greater significance as Orlando City are the main Florida rivals of Inter Miami. They are ranked 5th in the Easter Conference MLS Table and look much superior to Inter Miami at least on paper. Inter Miami versus Orlando City starts at 5:30 pm IST. Will Lionel Messi Play Tonight in Inter Miami vs Orlando City Leagues Cup 2023 Match? Here’s the Possibility of Star Footballer Featuring in the Starting XI

Lionel Messi is the main man for Inter Miami but against Orlando City, the Argentine skipper will find himself with little space in comparison to the ones accorded so far. Sergio Busquets is the enforcer in midfield and he is one player that makes the side tick. Josef Martinez will pair up with Lionel Messi in the attacking third and try and create opportunities for the team. Deandre Yedlin at the back needs to be at his very best with Orlando City boasting of a good goal-scoring record.

Robin Jansson and Antonio Carlos from the center-back pairing for Orlando City. Facundo Torres in the forward line has an eye for goal and Inter Miami will be looking to man-mark him. Ivan Angulo is the chief playmaker for the team in the no 10 role and he can pick up exquisite passes if accorded time on the ball. Jordi Alba Reunites With Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets After Being Unveiled by Inter Miami (See Pics).

When is Inter Miami vs Atlanta United, Leagues Cup 2023 Football Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Inter Miami would face Orlando City in their third match of Leagues Cup 2023. The match will be played at the DRV PNK Stadium in Florida on August 3. The game is scheduled to start at 5:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Lionel Messi Pips Cristiano Ronaldo in List of Most Guinness World Records Titles Achieved by Footballers, Check Top-5 Players.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup 2023 Football Match?

Unfortunately for fans in India, there is no live telecast available for this match. As there is no official broadcast partner of the tournament in India, fans would not be able to watch live telecast of Inter Miami vs Orlando City match on their TV sets.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Orlando City, Leagues Cup 2023 Football Match?

Apple TV will provide live streaming of the match, much to the joy of fans. Fans can enjoy online live streaming of this contest on Apple TV, but it would come at the cost of a subscription fee. Tata Martino knows his side have momentum with them at the moment. It is the first real test for Inter Miami and there is a genuine feeling that the side can win their third game on the bounce.

