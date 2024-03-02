Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC, MLS 2024 Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?

Inter Miami will face Orlando City in a regular season game of the 2024 Major League Soccer League Season. Check out the streaming details and preview of the match.

Football Kunal Chawda| Mar 02, 2024 02:42 PM IST
Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC, MLS 2024 Live Streaming Online in India: How to Watch Football Match Live Telecast on TV & Score Updates in IST?
Inter Miami Footballers in Action (Photo Credits: @InterMiamiCF/ Twitter)

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami will return home for an in-state rivalry match as Inter Miami welcomes Orlando City to Chase Stadium in MLS play. Having rescued Inter Miami once again with his late-game heroics against the LA Galaxy last weekend, Messi will get his first league dose of the Florida rivalry. The Argentine star helped down Orlando City with a brace as part of his triumphant Leagues Cup run last year. With an improved team and defence, Inter Miami will be confident to stay dominating in the East. Lionel Messi Reaches 500 Million Followers On Instagram, Becomes Second Person Ever to Achieve Feat After Cristiano Ronaldo.

Attack-minded Orlando City slumped to a disappointing scoreless draw against CF Montreal in their season opener match. They will be looking to grab all three points before heading into the busy March schedules. The Lions scored six goals against Canadian side Cavalry across two legs sandwiching their first MLS match - showcasing their intent and potential in the 2024 season.

In a head-to-head contest, Orland City SC has a 6-4 advantage in 13 matches played so far between the two Florida-based sides. But the ‘new look Inter Miami side’ is looking to challenge for the title this season and certainly has creativity and firepower to deliver in matches. Lionel Messi already has a goal and assist in the opening two games of the 2024 MLS season, and will be looking to add more to push for the ultimate glory.

When is Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC, MLS 2024 Football Match? Know Date, Time and Venue

Inter Miami will host Orlando City SC in the MLS 2024 regular season match at Chase Stadium on Sunday at 03:00 AM Indian Standard Time (IST) Lionel Messi Saves the Day! Argentina Star Scores Late To Help Inter Miami Snatch a Point Against 10-Man LA Galaxy in MLS 2024 (Watch Goal Video Highlights).

Where to Get a Live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC, MLS 2024 Match?

There will not be a live Telecast of Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC, MLS 2024 Match in India.

How to Get Live Streaming of Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC, MLS 2024 Match?

Apple TV has rights to the MLS 2024 season. Fans can enjoy Inter Miami vs Orlando City SC on the Apple+ app and Apple TV.

 

 

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 02, 2024 02:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

