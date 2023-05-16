AC Milan are left with a mountain to climb as they look to make a comeback in the second leg of the semi-final clash with Inter Milan in the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. They lost the first leg 0-2 but in fairness, Inter should have scored plenty more goals given how poor AC Milan were. The Milan Derbies are usually feisty and this should be no different. Opponents Inter Milan will be looking to play their first final since the 2010 edition where they won it beating Bayern Munich. Although the team did not come anywhere close to Napoli in Serie A, they have been in fine form in Europe and dominated other teams. Inter Milan versus AC Milan will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the SonyLiv app from 12:30 am IST. Barcelona Men's and Women's Team Players Celebrate La Liga, Liga F Titles With Fans in Victory Parade (Watch Videos).

Edin Dzeko and Lautaro Martinez will be leading the forward line for Inter Milan with Romelu Lukaku dropping to the bench. The Belgium forward will likely come on in the second half when the opponent’s defensive line is tired and enthuse new energy. Nicolo Barella and Henrikh Mkhitaryan were very effective in the reverse fixture and once again will be tasked with venturing forward and making the number in the attacking third.

AC Milan have plenty of fitness issues with Ismael Bennacer ruled out for the season while Rade Krunic and Junior Messias a major doubt for the clash. Rafael Leao is not fit enough to start and is likely to be used as an impact player off the bench. Olivier Giroud and Ante Rebic will be tasked with getting the goals but need their wide players to create the chances.

When is Inter Milan vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match? Know Date, Time, Venue Details

Inter Milan will be facing arch-rivals AC Milan in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League semifinal on Wednesday, May 17. The game will begin at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time) at San Siro, Milan.

Where to Get Live Telecast of Inter Milan vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23. The important semifinal match between Inter Milan and AC Milan will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Network channels. Bayer Leverkusen Ropes In Benfica Defender Alejandro Grimaldo on Free Transfer.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Inter Milan vs AC Milan, UEFA Champions League 2022-23 Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans will be able to watch the live streaming of the Inter Milan vs AC Milan, match on the SonyLiv app and website. Inter Milan will win the second leg with the same margin as the first and secure a smooth passage to the finals.

