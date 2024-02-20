Inter Milan made it to the finals of the UEFA Champions League last season, where they came up short against treble-winners Manchester City. The Italian side will hope to put together another memorable run this season starting with their Round of 16 clash with Atletico Madrid. Inter Milan are top of the Italian Serie A, enjoying a nine-point lead over second-placed Juventus. They have won their last five domestic league fixtures which tells us about their form. Opponents Atletico Madrid are fourth in La Liga and their inconsistencies proved to be their downfall when it comes to the title race. In Europe too, it has been a while since they have gone further in the Champions League. Inter Miami versus Atletico Madrid will be telecasted on the Sony Sports Network and streamed on the Sony Liv app. Thorgan Hazard Leaves Fans Puzzled With Goal Celebration Dedicated to Family Parakeet (Watch Video).

Matteo Darmian and Federico Dimarco were rested in the win over Salernitana and the duo will make their comeback in the starting eleven this evening. Lautaro Martinez and Marcus Thuram make up the two-man forward line. Nicolo Barella, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, and Hakan Calhanoglu should be the key players in midfield for the hosts.

Gabriel Paulista, Thomas Lemar, and Cesar Azpilicueta, and Alvaro Morata are ruled out of the clash by Atletico Madrid. Memphis Depay is in brilliant form and should shoulder the goal-scoring responsibility in the final third alongside Antoine Griezmann. Koke is still going strong in midfield and should venture forward with the likes of Rodrigo de Paul and Lucas Barrios opting for a more defensive role. Turkish Footballer Emirhan Delibas’ Contract Terminated by Besiktas After Finding His Profile on Dating App Tinder.

When is Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Inter Milan will host Atletico Madrid in the round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 on Wednesday, February 21. The UCL round of 16 match will be played at the San Siro in Milan and it starts at 1:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Get Live Telecast of the Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

Sony Sports Network possesses the broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24. Fans can watch the round of 16 showdown between PSV Eindhoven vs Borussia Dortmund on the Sony Sports Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 TV channels in India. For Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid live streaming details, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid, UEFA Champions League 2023-24 Football Match?

The broadcasting rights of the UEFA Champions League 2023-24 are with Sony Sports Network. Fans can watch the live streaming of Inter Milan vs Atletico Madrid match on the SonyLiv app and website with a subscription. Atletico Madrid beat Inter Milan 2-0, the last time the sides met back in 2010. Expect the home side to win the first leg here given the form they are in.

