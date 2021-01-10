Margao, January 10: ATK Mohun Bagan take on Mumbai City in decisive top of the table clash in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday at the Fatorda Stadium. Mumbai currently hold a two-point lead on Bagan at the top of the table and the latter stand a chance at overtaking their rivals in the race for an Asian Champions League qualification spot.

Having scored 16 goals so far, Mumbai City have the best attack in the league with a goal conversion rate of 15.84 per cent. They have scored in their last eight games. Bagan have the best defence, having maintained 7 clean sheets in nine games, and are yet to concede a goal from open play this season. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated: SC East Bengal Close Gap on Top Four After 1-0 Triumph Over Bengaluru.

Bagan coach Antonio Habas feels that Mumbai are a tough side to beat in both attack and defence. "I don't think that Mumbai is a team that only attacks. They have good progressional play and counter-attacks. It's very difficult to stop their team because they always play forward but I don't think it's a match between attacking and defending because football is a game of attacking and defending. Both teams have transitions from one side to the other," he said.

Mumbai City FC coach Sergio Lobera has kept his team unbeaten following a defeat on opening day. The real test for the Spaniard however awaits when he faces Bagan who are also on a five-match unbeaten run. However, Lobera felt that the match wouldn't determine the course of the league.

"I think it's going to be important but not a crucial game. It's just halfway and in this competition anything is possible. Anything can change in short time. Most important thing is now to keep our focus and improve our game," said Lobera. Though there are no injury concerns for the Spaniard, he will miss the services of Ahmed Jahouh, who received a second red card of the season in their last match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2021 09:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).