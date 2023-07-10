The Indian Super League is set to have a new media rights partner from next season onwards. The premier Indian football league was earlier broadcasted by Star Sports since its inaugural edition in 2014. But that is expected to be changing, with Viacom18 coming on board as the new broadcast partner for the competition from the upcoming edition, according to a report in The Telegraph. ISL Transfer News: India Defender Anwar Ali Joins Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

The report also states that ISL organisers-the Football Sports Development Authority (FSDL) is yet to make any announcement regarding this development, but agencies are being engaged in order for them to shoot promotional videos for the tournament. Reports of Star Sports not being the official broadcast partner of the Indian Super League anymore gained heat after Star removed all ISL content from the Disney +Hotstar platform. But later, all of them were brought back on the platform. As per a report in InsideSport, a Viacom18 official confirmed the development. Both FSDL and Viacom18 are under Reliance. “ISL is Viacom’s property anyway. They could have done it this year only, but they decided to give it a year before taking ISL up because they had a lot of events. But from the 2024-25 season, they will be taking it over,” the official stated. ISL Transfer News: Mumbai City FC Announce Signing of Spanish Defender Jose Luis Espinosa Arroyo.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant are the reigning champions of the ISL after beating Bengaluru FC in the final of the ninth edition earlier this year. Moreover, the competition in the tournament is likely to become more intense from next season onwards with the introduction of RoundGlass Punjab.

