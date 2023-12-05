Istiklol vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming Online: Al-Nassr will be looking to bounce back in style after their 3-0 demolition at the hands of league rivals Al-Hilal when they take on Istiklol in the AFC Champions League. Having won four and drawn one of their five games in Group E, Al-Nassr are top of the standings in continental football with 13 points from 5 games. They are certain to make it to the next round as group winners and hence there might be a temptation for the team management to rest some key players. Istikol are rock bottom and without a victory this term. They will be keen on ending their campaign on a high. Istikol versus Al-Nassr starts at 9:30 pm IST. Cristiano Ronaldo Blows Kisses to Fans Chanting Lionel Messi’s Name During Al-Hilal vs Al-Nassr Match in Saudi Pro League 2023–24, Video Goes Viral!

Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to be rested for Al-Nassr with the game having little significance for the Saudi Arabian giants. The Portuguese skipper should be back at the weekend for their league fixture. Sadio Mane and Otavio are key players in attack for the club and both should feature. Marcelo Brozovic is suspended after an accumulation of yellow cards and will be a major missing in midfield. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in Istiklol vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match? Here’s the Possibility of CR7 Featuring in the Starting XI.

Manuchekhr Dzhalilov will be leading the attacking line for Istiklol while Shervoni Mabatshoev is also an option in the attacking third for the home side. Cedric Gogoua and Ivan Novoselec will have the tough ask of keeping Al-Nassr at bay with key roles in the heart of defence. Rustam Yatimov in goal should expect a busy day at work.

When Is Istiklol vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match? Know Date, Time and Venue?

The Istiklol vs Al-Nassr match in the AFC Champions League 2023-24 will be played on Tuesday, December 5. The Tajikistan Central Stadium will host this Group E match which will start at 9:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Which TV Channels in India Will Telecast Istiklol vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League 2023-24 Match, LIVE?

Unfortunately, there will be no live telecast available for the Istiklol vs Al-Nassr match in the AFC Champions League 2023-24. Fans in India hence cannot watch this match on their TV sets. For live streaming details, scroll below.

Is Istiklol vs Al-Nassr AFC Champions League 2023-24, Live Online Streaming Available?

Fans can also follow the Istiklol vs Al-Nassr, AFC Champions League 2023-24 match on online platforms. FanCode will live stream the match online. Fans can tune in to the mobile app or website to watch the match live. Istiklol will try and make themselves compact in this tie but the visitors should secure a win here.

