Italy will take on Switzerland in game 2 in Group A of the ongoing European Championships. The clash will be played at the Stadio Olimpico Stadium in Rome, Italy on June 16, 2021 (late Wednesday night). Both sides will be aiming to build on their opening day performances. Meanwhile, fans searching for Italy vs Switzerland, UEFA Euro 2020 live streaming can scroll down below. UEFA Euro 2020 Points Table Updated.

Italy laid down a marker in their opening game of Euro 2020 against Turkey as they ran out 3-0 winners. Meanwhile, Switzerland will be disappointed with the outcome of their game against Wales as they were held to a 1-1 draw after conceding a late equaliser. Both sides are among the favourites to advance from the group and will be looking for a win to reach that objective.

When is Italy vs Switzerland, UEFA EURO 2020 Match? Date, Time and Venue Details

Italy vs Switzerland Euro 2020 match will be played on June 17, 2021 (Thursday) at Stadio Olympico Stadium in Rome, Italy. The match is scheduled to start at 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Italy vs Switzerland, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Telecast and Television Channel Information in India

Sony Pictures Networks India is the official broadcaster of UEFA EURO 2020 in India. It will broadcast Italy vs Switzerland, live match on Sony Ten 2 in English, Sony Ten 3 in Hindi, Sony Ten 4 in Tamil and Telugu, Sony Six in Bengali and Malayalam.

Italy vs Switzerland, UEFA EURO 2020 Live Streaming Online Information

The live online streaming of Italy vs Switzerland, UEFA EURO 2020 football match will be available on the SONY LIV app and website. JIO will also provide the online streaming of the game for its users on the JIO TV app.

