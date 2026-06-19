Ivana Knoll 'World Cup's Sexiest Fan' Captivates Audiences During England vs Croatia FIFA WC 2026 Opener

Croatian football superfan Ivana Knöll made a striking return to the global stage at the 2026 FIFA World Cup opener, captivating onlookers with a 'barely-there top' during Croatia's disappointing 4-2 loss to England on Wednesday, 17 June, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Knöll, widely recognised for her bold fashion choices at previous tournaments, ensured all eyes were on her as the Vatreni commenced their World Cup campaign in Group L. Germany's Manuel Neuer Confirms International Retirement After FIFA World Cup 2026.

Ivana Knoll Attends FIFA World Cup 2026

A Familiar Presence

Knöll, often dubbed the 'World Cup's sexiest fan', arrived in Arlington for Croatia's highly anticipated clash against England, donning a daring, translucent top. The garment was intricately designed to mimic the iconic red-and-white checkered pattern of the Croatian flag, paired with light-wash baggy jeans. Images of her distinctive appearance quickly circulated across social media, generating widespread reaction and ensuring she dominated pre-match headlines. This appearance follows her rise to international fame at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, where her outfits similarly garnered significant media attention despite local customs.

On-Pitch Disappointment for Croatia

Despite the vibrant atmosphere created by fans like Knöll, Croatia's performance on the pitch failed to match the pre-match excitement. England secured a 4-2 victory in what was a challenging Group L opener for the Croatian side. Harry Kane opened the scoring for England with a penalty in the 12th minute, though Croatia managed to equalise through Martin Baturina. Kane then restored England's lead, only for Ivan Perišić to set up Petar Musa for another equaliser just before half-time, making it 2-2. However, England took control in the second half, with goals from Jude Bellingham and Marcus Rashford sealing Croatia's defeat. Will Neymar Play in Brazil vs Haiti FIFA World Cup 2026 Football Match?.

The Fan Phenomenon

Ivana Knöll's presence has become a notable aspect of recent World Cups, transforming her into a prominent figure synonymous with Croatian support. Her consistent commitment to showcasing national colours through distinctive and often revealing attire has cemented her status as a global football personality. Before the match, Knöll participated in a procession of Croatian fans carrying a 100-metre national flag through the streets of Dallas and even gave a short interview to local media. She had confidently predicted a Croatian victory, stating to the BBC, "we're going to tear England apart," a prophecy that ultimately did not materialise.

As Croatia looks ahead to their next group stage matches against Panama on 23 June and Ghana on 27 June, the team will be aiming to recover from this opening setback. While the squad focuses on improving their tournament prospects, Ivana Knöll's continued presence is expected to ensure that Croatian fans, both on and off the pitch, remain a talking point throughout the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 19, 2026 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).