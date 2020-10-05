Jadon Sancho was spotted in England ahead of a potential move to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund, Sancho, 20, has been United’s top priority all summer but the Premier League club have failed to negotiate a deal with Borussia Dortmund for the sale. Dortmund had demanded 120 million Euros for the transfer of the England international but United have refused to pay such a high fee for the player and have also seen their bid of 95 million Euros plus add-ons rejected by the Dortmund, who have refused to lower their valuation of Sacho. Edinson Cavani Transfer News Latest Update: Manchester United Set to Sign Ex-PSG Striker on Short-Term Deal.

But Sancho was spotted in England after being left of the Dortmund for their previous two matchday squads. According to a report from Express UK, the 20-year-old was one of the three England players to break the COVID-19 lockdown protocols and partied on Saturday night to celebrate Tammy Abraham’s 23rd birthday. Sancho had been left of Dortmund’s squads for the last two matches due to an apparent respiratory infection but the winger was seen in England soaking a hope among United’s fans that a move was possible. Diogo Dalot Transfer News Latest Update: Manchester United Defender Join AC Milan on Season-Long Loan.

United have been chasing Sancho throughout the summer transfer window but have failed to negotiate a deal for the player with Dortmund. With the transfer deadline day on Monday, United only have a couple of hours to put their bid and agree terms with Dortmund to complete the Sancho deal. Sancho is currently in England to join the national team ahead of their international friendly against Wales this week and UEFA Nations League matches against Belgium and Denmark.

But seeing him in England earlier than expected, United fans are positive that a deal could be struck and he would be ready to sign if United can agreed a fee with Dortmund. With him in England, a medical can also be scheduled early and a move can be completed within the final hours of the deadline day.

