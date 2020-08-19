Manchester United target Jadon Sancho is reportedly willing to put in a transfer request at Borussia Dortmund to facilitate his move to Old Trafford. Sancho, 20, is United’s priority target this summer but the club have so far failed to reach an agreement with Dortmund for the transfer. The club failed to act within the August 5 deadline set by Dortmund for Sancho’s transfer, which passed last week. But many senior figures at the Premier League club still believe they can negotiate a deal for the England international. Jadon Sancho Transfer News: Manchester United Could Face Three-Way Battle With Barcelona and Real Madrid for Borussia Dortmund Star Next Summer.

Sancho, meanwhile, travelled with the rest of the Dortmund squad to Switzerland and even scored in the club-friendly in the preseason. Dortmund have been adamant in not selling the Englishman this summer and had asked United to pay 108m Pounds transfer fee to complete the signing. That though was before United passed the deadline. Latest reports, however, state that Sancho is willing to put in a transfer request but on one condition. Lionel Messi to Play for Chelsea? Twitterati Spot an Interest Instagram Activity on Argentina Footballer's Page Amid Barcelona Transfer Rumours

According to a report from MEN, the 20-year-old forward will tell Dortmund of his wish to leave this summer if United put in an official bid and make a realistic offer. The report states that Sancho is eager for a move to Old Trafford this summer and is waiting for United to at least put out an official bid before making his move and putting in a transfer request. The Red Devils are yet to make any bid to German club for Sancho.

United have been linked with Sancho throughout the transfer window and talks have been held between both clubs through a third party representative. But no deal have been reached as yet. The Premier League club is also said to be looking towards alternatives in case Sancho deal fails to take place.

