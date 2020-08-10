Jadon Sancho has been the top transfer priority for Manchester United for quite some time now but it looks like the English prodigy will not be joining the Red Devils this summer. Borussia Dortmund director Michael Zorc in a recent interview stated that the 20-year-old will stay at the club and that decision is ‘final’. The Englishman was named in the Black and Yellow’s squad which will travel to Switzerland for their pre-season training camp. Manchester United Eye Federico Chiesa As Alternative Option to England Star.

'Jadon Sancho will play with us next season, Michael Zorc said. 'The decision is final. I think that answers all the questions.’ ‘Last summer we adjusted Jadon's salary to match the development of his performances. So in context, we had already extended his contract until 2023 back then.’ The Dortmund chief added. Manchester United Identify Second Summer Target.

Manchester United are keen on adding to their squad after their Champions League qualification in hopes of competing for several trophies next season. But due to the financial complication amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Red Devils are not too keen on splashing the cash.

It is understood that Borussia Dortmund €120 million for the 20-year-old English forward and despite reports suggesting that the Red Devils had reached personal agreement with Sancho, the clubs are far away from agreeing on his transfer fee.

Borussia Dortmund earlier gave United a deadline of August 10 to pay the winger’s transfer fee in full and were insistent that they will not sell their star forward for a lower price if the deal did not materialise.

