Jadon Sancho Transfer Update: Marco Reus Urges Manchester United Target to Stay at Borussia Dortmund

Jadon Sancho (Photo Credits : Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho has been a revelation this season at Borussia Dortmund and has been on the radar of several big clubs in Europe. Manchester United and Chelsea are the two of the very few teams interested in acquiring the services of the talented English youngster. But the Dortmund’s captain Marco Reus believes that the 20-year-old should stay and the German club for a couple more years. Sancho joined the Yellow and Black from Manchester City in 2017. Jadon Sancho Transfer Updates: Manchester United in Talks With Borussia Dortmund Star’s Agent.

‘He [Jadon Sancho] should stay one more, maybe two years at Dortmund,’ Marco Reus said to German news outlet Sport Bild. ‘In my view, there is currently nothing better for him. [Then he can] take the really big step. As an even more complete player who can continue to develop with us as a regular in the team.’ Reus added.

Jadon Sancho has been one of the best player’s for Dortmund this season and has 36 goal involvements in 35 appearances this season. The youngster is also the only player other than Lionel Messi to record double digits in goals and assists in Europe’s top five league leagues

According to reports, Manchester United and Chelsea are the two clubs who in the front running to sigh the youngster for next season. But the deal is complicated as Dortmund are not willing to budge from the asking price of €110 million.