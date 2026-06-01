James Milner Retires: Premier League Legend Announces Retirement From Football After 24-Year-Career

Former England midfielder James Milner has announced his retirement from professional football at the age of 40, bringing an end to an illustrious 24-season career. The Brighton & Hove Albion player confirmed the decision on Monday morning following the conclusion of the Premier League 2025–26 campaign, stepping away as the all-time record appearance-maker in the competition's history. England Captain Harry Kane Congratulates Virat Kohli and RCB on IPL 2026 Triumph.

James Milner Bid Football Adieu

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The All-Time Appearance Record

Milner leaves the game having made 658 Premier League appearances, five more than previous record-holder Gareth Barry. He surpassed the historic milestone in February 2026 when he started for Brighton against Brentford. In an emotional social media statement, Milner reflected on his extraordinary journey from making his debut for his boyhood club, Leeds United, at just 16 years old to helping Brighton secure European qualification at the age of 40. Kasper Schmeichel Retires: Denmark Legend Announces Retirement From Professional Football.

James Milner: Career Facts

Metric / Detail Information Player Age & Nationality 40 years old | English Total Premier League Appearances 658 (All-time competition record) Professional Longevity 24 seasons (Debut in 2002) Clubs Represented Leeds, Newcastle, Aston Villa, Man City, Liverpool, Brighton Major Trophies Won 3x Premier League, 1x Champions League, 2x FA Cup, 1x Club World Cup International Record 61 Caps for England (2009–2016)

A Highly Decorated Career

Renowned for his elite professionalism, versatility, and longevity, Milner represented six distinct top-flight clubs, including Newcastle United, Aston Villa, Manchester City, and Liverpool. His most trophy-laden spells came at Manchester City and Liverpool, where he claimed three Premier League titles, a UEFA Champions League trophy, two FA Cups, and a FIFA Club World Cup. On the international stage, Milner earned 61 caps for England, representing his country at two World Cups and two European Championships.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 01, 2026 02:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).