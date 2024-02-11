Jamshedpur are 8th in the points table of the Indian Super League and their ambitions of making it to the play-offs will need them to go on a string of victories. They face another mid-table team Bengaluru FC next, who are just a point above them in the standings. Jamshedpur did well to beat Mumbai City FC in the previous game while Bengaluru got the better of Chennaiyin. Bengaluru has been one of the top sides in the league consistently and it is a surprise to see them struggling this season. They will be pushing for a strong showing at the business end of the campaign. Jamshedpur versus Bengaluru will be streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 pm. AIFF Technical Committee Meets Indian Men’s Football Coach Igor Stimac Following AFC Asian Cup 2023.

Jérémy Manzorro is not known for his goal-scoring exploits but his late brace ensured a memorable comeback win for Jamshedpur against Mumbai City. Imran Khan and Seiminlen Doungel will occupy the spot on the wings. Daniel Chima Chukwu is the lone striker up top and he will have playmaker Rei Tachikawa behind him for support.

Sunil Chettri, one of the veterans of Indian football, has not been at his usual best this term and Bengaluru will need him to be on top of his game against Jamshedpur. Fellow striker Ryan Williams was on the scoresheet against Chennaiyin, which ultimately proved to be the difference between the sides. Javi Hernández will be at the heart of all the attacks for the visitors and he could be marked tightly. ISL 2023–24: Mohun Bagan Super Giant Beat Hyderabad FC 2–0 To Break Into Top Four.

When Is Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Jamshedpur FC will square off against Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Sunday, February 11. The JFC vs BFC match will be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex and it will be played at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1/HD and Sports 18 1/HD TV channels. Fans who want to watch this regional commentary can do so on Sports 18 3 TV channel (Hindi commentary) match in Hindi commentary can do so on Sports 18 3 TV channel, Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary) and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary). For live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream the Jamshedpur FC vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will live stream the match Internationally. Both sides are known for not taking too many risks from the onset and this approach will need a change if they are to move up the points table. Jamshedpur and Bengaluru will both likely settle for a scored draw in this game.

