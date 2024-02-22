East Bengal ended their six-game winless streak in the Indian Super League with a much-needed win over Hyderabad in the last match. The win lifted them to eighth in the points table with 15 points from 14 games. They have an away tie against Jamshedpur this evening, where the Kolkata giant will look to continue their winning momentum. It will not be easy though for them considering they face a side that has not been defeated in their last four outings in the league and includes two victories. Their 0-4 victory over Punjab FC was a statement win that highlighted the levels their attack can reach. NorthEast United FC Clinch Crucial 2–0 Win Over FC Goa in ISL 2023–24.

A brace from Jeremy Manzorro and a goal each from Daniel Chima Chukwu and Mohammed Sanan K was enough for Jamshedpur to secure a victory in the last match. The team was fluid in their build-up play with the front four heavily involved. Rei Tachikawa is a key man in the attacking third for the home side due to his ability to come up with precision passes.

Cleiton Silva came up with an all-important goal for East Bengal against Hyderabad, in a feisty game that saw two players sent off from the opponent side. Felicio Brown Forbes is known for his hold-up play in the forward line and he will need to come up with some of that this evening again. Nanda Kumar is expected to keep his place on the right wing.

When Is Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Jamshedpur FC are set to go up against East Bengal FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Thursday, February 22. The JFC vs EBFC match is slated to be played at the JRD Tata Sports Complex Football Stadium in Jamshedpur at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Santosh Trophy 2023–24 To Be Streamed Live Globally on FIFA+ for Free.

Where To Watch Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network has the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1/HD, Sports18 SD/HD channels (English Commentary), Sports18 3 (Hindi Commentary), Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary) and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary) channels to watch the live telecast of the Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC contest. For JFC vs EBFC live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream the Jamshedpur FC vs East Bengal FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will livestream the match Internationally. Jamshedpur at home have enough quality about them to secure all three points from this game.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 22, 2024 01:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).