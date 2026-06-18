Jude Bellingham Becomes Youngest European to Feature in Four Major Tournaments, Achieves Feat During England's FIFA World Cup 2026 Opener

England's midfield maestro, Jude Bellingham, has once again illuminated the global stage, achieving a remarkable milestone by becoming the youngest European player ever to participate in four major international tournaments. The Real Madrid star, at precisely 22 years and 353 days old, marked this historic occasion by scoring a goal in England's commanding 4-2 victory over Croatia in their opening Group L fixture of the FIFA World Cup 2026 on June 17, 2026, at the Dallas Stadium. FIFA World Cup 2026 Points Table: Heavyweights Tested as England Fire Four and DR Congo Hold Portugal.

Bellingham’s goal, a testament to his burgeoning influence and leadership, was a significant moment in the thrilling encounter. The Three Lions commenced their campaign in emphatic fashion, with Harry Kane bagging a brilliant brace and Marcus Rashford also finding the net alongside Bellingham, sealing a decisive win over their familiar rivals.

A Record-Breaking Journey

Bellingham’s journey to this unprecedented record has been swift and impactful. His appearance against Croatia in the 2026 FIFA World Cup marks his fourth major tournament, following his participation in UEFA Euro 2020 (played in 2021), the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, and UEFA Euro 2024. This incredible feat saw him surpass Germany's Jamal Musiala, who had previously set the record earlier in the 2026 World Cup at 23 years and 105 days. Bellingham’s early career has been characterized by consistent high-level performances, showcasing his commitment and talent for both club and country.

Match Details and What's Next

The highly anticipated Group L clash took place at the iconic Dallas Stadium (also known as AT&T Stadium) in Arlington, Texas, kicking off at 4:00 p.m. ET (1:00 p.m. PT) on Wednesday, June 17, 2026. FIFA World Cup 2026 Schedule Today (June 19): Timings in IST, Venues, Groups.

England will now look to build on this strong start as they prepare for their next Group L match against Ghana. The fixture is scheduled for Tuesday, June 23, 2026, at the Boston Stadium, with kick-off at 4:00 p.m. ET.

Jude Bellingham's record-breaking appearance and goal underscore his status as a generational talent and a key figure in England's ambitions for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. With an impressive start to their campaign, all eyes will be on Bellingham and the Three Lions as they continue their quest for glory in North America.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 18, 2026 12:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).