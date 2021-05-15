Juventus (JUV) will take on Inter Milan (INT) in the latest round of Serie A 2020-21 fixtures. The JUV vs INT clash will be played at the Juventus Stadium in Turin on May 15, 2021 (Saturday). Andrea Pirlo’s team will be aiming to get one over the team they conceded their title against. Meanwhile, fans searching for JUV vs INT Dream11 Team Prediction can scroll down below. Sassuolo 1-3 Juventus, Serie A: Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala Score 100th Goal To Keep Bianconeri in Top-Four Race.

Juventus are still fighting for a top-four finish and Andrea Pirlo will be fielding a strong starting XI as he looks to get a win and keep his side in the hunt for a Champions League spot heading into the final few fixtures of the season. Meanwhile, Inter Milan after lifting the title will be looking to make a huge statement by defeating their predecessors and are expected to start with a full-strength team.

JUV vs INT, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Samir Handanovic (INT) must be the goalkeeper of your team.

JUV vs INT, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Allesandro Bastoni (INT), Leonardo Bonucci (JUV), Alex Sandro (JUV) must be the defenders.

JUV vs INT, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Achraf Hakimi (INT), Christian Eriksen (INT), Juan Cuadrado (JUV), Federico Chiesa (JUV) must be the midfielders.

JUV vs INT, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Romelu Lukaku (INT), Lautaro Martinez (INT), Alvaro Morata (JUV) must be the forwards.

JUV vs INT, Serie A 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Samir Handanovic (INT), Allesandro Bastoni (INT), Leonardo Bonucci (JUV), Alex Sandro (JUV), Achraf Hakimi (INT), Christian Eriksen (INT), Juan Cuadrado (JUV), Federico Chiesa (JUV), Romelu Lukaku (INT), Lautaro Martinez (INT), Alvaro Morata (JUV).

Romelu Lukaku (INT) must be the captain of your JUV vs INT Dream11 Fantasy Team while Federico Chiesa (JUV) can be named as the vice-captain.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 15, 2021 11:23 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).