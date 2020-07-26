Juventus and Sampdoria will be locking horns with each other at the Allianz Training Center at the backyard of the Old Lady. In this article, we bring you the Dream11 for JUV vs SAM, but before that let’s have a look at the preview of the match. The last time the two teams met each other in the reverse fixture, it was Cristiano Ronaldo's header which grabbed the maximum highlights as he jumped 8.39 feet in the air to score that insane header. He, in fact, jumped 2.39 meters higher than the crossbar. Juventus won the last game by 1-2 as Paulo Dybala had scored the opening goal. Fans Relive Cristiano Ronaldo’s Insane Header Ahead of Juventus vs Sampdoria, Serie A 2019-20 (Watch Video).

The hosts enter the game which a shocking defeat against Udinese by 1-2 and the team would want to get back to winning ways. The visitors enter the game with a loss against Genoa and are placed on number 14 of the Serie A 2019-20 points table. A win here for the Old Lady and they would walk away with the Serie A 2019-20 title. Now let's have a look at the Dream11 predictions of Juventus vs Sampdoria below:

Juventus vs Sampdoria, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – Juventus goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny (JUV) should be picked as the goalkeeper for this game.

Juventus bs Sampdoria, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Matthijs De Ligt (JUV), Juan Cuadrado (JUV), Tommaso Augello (SAM) can be selected as the defenders for this fantasy team.

Juventus bs Sampdoria, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Rodrigo Bentancur (JUV), Aaron Ramsey (JUV), Morten Thorsby (SAM), Gastón Ramírez (SAM) should be picked as the midfielders for this clash.

Juventus bs Sampdoria, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards– Paulo Dybala (JUV), Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Fabio Quagliarella (SAM) will lead the attacking line.

Sassuolo vs Juventus, Serie A 2019-20, Dream11 Team Prediction: Wojciech Szczesny (JUV), Matthijs De Ligt (JUV), Juan Cuadrado (JUV), Tommaso Augello (SAM), Rodrigo Bentancur (JUV), Aaron Ramsey (JUV), Morten Thorsby (SAM), Gastón Ramírez (SAM), Paulo Dybala (JUV), Cristiano Ronaldo (JUV), Fabio Quagliarella (SAM)

Cristiano Ronaldo could be chosen as the captain of the side and the vice-captain could be Paulo Dybala. The match will begin at 1.15 AM IST.

