Juventus and AC Milan bring you back the restart of the sporting season which had come to a grinding halt due to the outspread of the coronavirus. The fans are excited for the match which will be held at the backyard of Juventus. Initially, the game was supposed to happen on March 3, 2020, but got canned due to the virus. The last time the two teams met each other, the game ended with 1-1. Cut to present, things have changed for the visitors in these three months. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, their star player is suffering from an injury and also has had issues with the management. AC Milan Announces Squad for Coppa Italia 2019-20 Semi-Final Second Leg Against Juventus, Zlatan Ibrahimovic Continues to Stay Out.

Team AC Milan would be looking to the leave behind all the controversies and will be aiming to put their best foot forward. Ahead of the game, let’s have a look at the head-to-head record of both teams in their last five encounters. JUV vs MIL Dream11 Prediction in Coppa Italia 2019–20 Semi-Final Second Leg: Tips to Pick Best Team for Juventus vs AC Milan Football Match.

AC Milan vs Juventus, Coppa Italia 2019-20 First leg:

So the fans were excited to the contest between Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo in the first leg of the tournament. The match was no less than an edge of the seat thriller as it looked as if AC Milan, the hosts would walk away with the game. But Cristiano Ronaldo's last-minute goal helped them draw the game.

Juventus vs AC Milan, Serie A 2019-20

Now this time it was the Serie A 2019-20 game that the two teams met for. No goals were scored until the first half of the game and then it was Paulo Dybala who netted a goal at the 77th minute and thus walked away with the match 1-0.

Juventus vs AC Milan, Serie A 2019-20

Once again the two teams met each other fora Serie A game where the Bianconeri won the match 2-1. Krzysztof Piątek gave an early lead to the team by netting a goal at the 39th minute of the match and then Dybala converted a penalty into a goal at the 60th minute. Moise Kean took the team to 2-1.

Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2018-19 Second Leg

Juventus and AC Milan met each other for Super Coppa Italia at the King Abdullah Sports City. Cristiano Ronaldo was the one who scored a goal at the 61st minute and took the team to 1-0 win.

Juventus vs AC Milan, Coppa Italia 2018-19, First Leg

Juventus had secured a comprehensive won by 4-0 as Mehdi Benatia scored a couple of goals in the game. Nikola Kalinic and Douglas Costa were the ones who chipped with one goal each.

Coming back to today, the match will be held behind closed doors with no fans. But despite this, the fans can't contain their excitement with the resumption of the match. Stay on the page for more updates.

