Juventus is all set to welcome Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium for the Serie A 2019-20 tie. The hosts will look to end Atalanta’s nine-match unbeaten streak. The visitors are flying with the kind of a form they have currently, they are just one point away from sealing the number two spot at the Serie A 2019-20 points table. Atalanta current has 66 points in its kitty and is just a couple of points away from grabbing the second slot. A win here would mean that Lazio who is on 68 gets pushed to number three. In this article, we shall bring to you the predicted line-ups for both the teams. But before that let’s have a look at the preview of the match. Juventus Declares 22-Member Squad for Serie A 2019-20 Match Against Atalanta, Paulo Dybala Back!

Juventus enter the game with 4-2 loss against Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s AC Milan whereas, Atalanta won 2-0 against Sampdoria. The last time the two teams met each other, the Old Lady went on to beat 3-1. Talking about Juventus, they are still down with the injuries of Sami Khedira, Mattia de Sciglio, Merih Demiral. Whereas, Paulo Dybala makes a comeback into the squad after a match long suspension. Atalanta, on the other hand, has a luxury of presenting the full squad. Josip Ilicic has returned to the squad after an ankle injury. Now, let’s have a look at the predicted line-ups of the squads.

Juventus: Wojciech Szczesny, Juan Cuadrado, Matthijs de Ligt, Leonardo Bonucci, Alex Sandro, Adrien Rabiot, Miralem Pjanic, Rodrigo Bentancur, Federico Bernadeschi, Cristiano Ronaldo, Paulo Dybala

Atalanta: Pierluigi Gollini, Jose Luis Palomino, Mattia Caldara, Rafael Toloi, Robin Gosens, Remo Freuler, Marten de Roon, Hans Hateboer, Papu Gomez, Josip Ilicic, Luis Muriel

Both the teams are expected to go with 4-3-3 line-ups. Talking about the match, it will begin at 1.30 am IST. A while ago, Juventus declared their 22-member squad on their social media accounts.

