Juventus and Barcelona represent the elite in European football but both have not won the UEFA Champions League for some time now. The European drought is difficult to fathom for the respective fans considering there always has been quality around both sets of camps. Barcelona are going through some difficult times with funds drying up and stability lacking. Juventus on the other hand are in a rebuilding phase which makes this contest difficult to predict. BAR vs JUV Champions League 2020-21 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Lineup To Pick Your Fantasy XI.

In terms of head to head, Juventus and Barcelona have met each other on 15 occasions with Barcelona winning 6, Juventus 5 and 4 games ending in a draw. Ahead of the Juventus vs Barcelona UEFA Champions League 2020-21 match, a look at their last five games. Juventus vs Barcelona, UEFA Champions League 2019–20: Lionel Messi, Alvaro Morata and Other Players to Watch Out in JUV vs BAR UCL Group G Match.

Juventus 0 Barcelona 0 – 22 November 2017

Juventus produced a peak Italian defensive effort to keep a resurgent Barcelona at bay with a point

Barcelona 3 Juventus 0 – 12 September 2017

Their Group D clash at Nou Camp was a fairly one-sided one with a brace from Lionel Messi and a second-half Ivan Rakitic striker helping the Catalonians secure all three points.

Juventus 1 Barcelona 2 – 22 July 2017

A friendly game in the USA did not deter Neymar from producing two world-class strikes to sin Juventus. The game proved to be Neymar’s last in a Barcelona shirt before moving to Paris Saint Germain for a world-record deal.

Barcelona 0 Juventus 0 – 19 April 2017

Barcelona needed 3 goals to get back in the contest in this second leg of the 2016/17 Champions League quarter-final. Unfortunately for Barcelona, they created without troubling the keeper much to end with a stalemate.

Juventus 3 Barcelona 0 – 11 April 2017

Paulo Dybala was the star of the show for Juventus as they eased to a 3-0 win in his first leg of the 2016/17 quarter-final. Giorgio Chiellini was in hand to score as well to cap a wonderful night for Juventus.

