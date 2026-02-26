Juventus vs Galatasaray UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Free Live Streaming Online

UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast Details: Juventus will attempt to overturn a significant three-goal deficit when they host Galatasaray at the Allianz Stadium in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League 2025-26 knockout round play-off on 26 February 2026. Following a heavy 5-2 defeat in Istanbul last week, Luciano Spalletti’s side faces a monumental task to reach the round of 16. Meanwhile, Galatasaray arrive in Turin holding a commanding aggregate lead, aiming to secure their progression at the expense of the struggling Italian giants. Real Madrid Provide Formal Evidence to UEFA in Vinicius Jr Racial Abuse Case Involving Benfica's Gianluca Prestianni.

Where To Watch Juventus vs Galatasaray UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Live Online?

In India and the subcontinent, the match will be broadcast live on the Sony Sports Network. Digital viewers can stream the fixture via the SonyLIV app and website.

For fans in the United Kingdom, the rights to Wednesday night's Champions League fixtures are held by TNT Sports, with live streaming available through Discovery+. Viewers in the United States can watch the game in English on Paramount+ and in Spanish via ViX. Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Real Madrid vs Benfica UEFA Champions League 2025-26 Match?

Match Fact

Category Information Fixture Juventus vs Galatasaray (Play-off, 2nd Leg) Competition UEFA Champions League 2025–26 Date 26 February 2026 (IST) Venue Allianz Stadium, Turin Kick-off Time 20:00 GMT / 21:00 CET / 01:30 IST (Thursday) Aggregate Score Galatasaray lead 5-2 Live Stream (India) SonyLIV Live Stream (UK) Discovery+ Live Stream (USA) Paramount+

Juventus vs Galatasaray Team News

Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti faces several selection headaches. Defenders Juan Cabal and Andrea Cambiaso are both suspended, forcing a likely reshuffle at the back. Striker Dušan Vlahović and Arkadiusz Milik remain sidelined with injuries, leaving Jonathan David and Kenan Yıldız to lead the attacking line. However, defensive stalwart Bremer could return after tests ruled out a severe muscle issue.

Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk brings a nearly fully fit squad to Turin. Midfielder Mario Lemina is available again after serving a suspension in the first leg and is expected to partner Gabriel Sara in midfield. Star striker Victor Osimhen is fit and expected to start ahead of Mauro Icardi, presenting a major threat to the depleted Juventus defence on the counter-attack.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 26, 2026 12:05 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).