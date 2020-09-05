Chelsea completed their sixth signing of the summer transfer window as they signed Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz. The 21-year-old attacker was on the books of several clubs including Real Madrid but decided to join the Blues after having a discussion with manager Frank Lampard. The German international was one of the best players in Bundesliga last season, scoring 12 goals and assisting six times. Ben Chilwell Transfer News Latest Update: Chelsea Confirm Signing of Leicester City Defender on 5-Year Deal.

Chelsea signed Kai Havertz for a reported transfer fee of £75.8m with a contract that will see the German be a Blues player until 2025. It is understood that the 21-year-old had a medical with the Premier League side before joining Germany on national team duty and after their first game in the Nations League, returned to London to complete the move. Timo Werner to Join Chelsea After Club Agrees to Meet RB Leipzig Striker’s Release Clause.

‘I am very happy and proud to be here, For me it is a dream come true to play in a big club like Chelsea and I can’t wait to meet all the players and the trainers. Yeah, I am very happy to be here!’ Kai Havertz said after signing for the Blues.

‘Kai is one of the best players of his age in world football, so we are very happy that his future lies at Chelsea. He has proven pedigree in one of the best leagues in Europe, he plays for the German national side and he is an exciting, dynamic talent. We are delighted to be able to add his versatility and quality to the squad before the season begins.’ Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added.

Kai Havertz had a sensational 2019-20 campaign and was Leverkusen’s best player as they finished fifth in the Bundesliga. Predominantly playing a an attacking midfielder, the 21-year-old also played as the team’s main centre forward last season and was very successful. His versatility in the forward positions will be a huge boost for Chelsea.

