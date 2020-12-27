Kerala Blasters FC will continue their hunt for first win in Hero Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 as they take on Hyderabad FC in their next fixture. The encounter takes place at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim, Goa on Sunday (December 27). Both Hyderabad and Kerala had a disappointing season so far as they are currently placed at the eighth and ninth position in team standings. However, Hyderabad still have two victories in their kitty while Kerala are yet to beat a team this season. Meanwhile, fans can scroll down to get the best tips to choose goal-keepers, defenders, midfielders and strikers for KBFC vs HFC match. Indian Super League 2020–21 Points Table Updated.

While the Nizams will take the field as favourites in the upcoming encounter, they are dented with some injury concerns with star forward Fran Sandaza continuing to stay out with a strain. On the other hand, Sahal Abdul Samad and Jordan Murray are expected to be in the playing XI for Kerala Blasters. As Hyderabad FC made their ISL debut last season only, the two sides have locked horns only on two previous occasions – winning one game each. As the game takes a countdown, let’s look at the ideal Dream11 team.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Goalkeeper – We will pick Hyderabad FC custodian Albino Gomes (KBFC) as the goalkeeper for this Dream11 fantasy XI.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Defenders – Costa Nhamoinesu (KBFC), Akash Mishra (HFC) and Ashish Rai (HFC) will be selected as the three defenders.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Midfielders – Jeakson Singh (KBFC), Sahal Abdul Samad (KBFC), Vicente Gomez (KBFC), Joao Victor (HFC) and Halicharan Narzary (HFC) will be the five midfielders in the team.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Forwards – Aridane Santana (HFC) and Facundo Pereyra (KBFC) will be picked as the two forwards in the side.

Kerala Blasters FC vs Hyderabad FC, ISL 2020-21, Dream11 Team Prediction: Albino Gomes (KBFC), Costa Nhamoinesu (KBFC), Akash Mishra (HFC), Ashish Rai (HFC), Jeakson Singh (KBFC), Sahal Abdul Samad (KBFC), Vicente Gomez (KBFC), Joao Victor (HFC), Halicharan Narzary (HFC), Aridane Santana (HFC), Facundo Pereyra (KBFC).

Aridane Santana (HFC) should be the captain of your Dream11 team whereas Facundo Pereyra (KBFC) is the ideal pick for the vice-captain slot.

