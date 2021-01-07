Odisha FC will be desperate for a win when they play fellow strugglers Kerala Blasters in their next Indian Super League (ISL) season 7 fixture. Both sides have found it difficult to record wins in ISL 2020-21. But while Kerala Blasters did manage to clinch one – a 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC – Odisha FC remain winless after eight matches. The latter are placed at the bottom with only two points. Kerala haven’t fared better at all and are a position above with four points more. Ahead of their next meeting in ISL 2020-21, take a look at the head-to-head (H2H) records between both teams in their short history in the ISL. KBFC vs OFC, Dream11: Abdul Hakku, Jordan Murray & Jeakson Singh Thanunaojam Other Key Players Must Pick in Your Fantasy Playing XI.

Kerala Blasters and Odisha FC have faced each other twice in the Indian Super League and both games have ended in entertaining draws. Odisha FC, erstwhile Delhi Dynamos, made their ISL debut last season while Kerala Blasters have been part of the league since its inception in 2014. Take a look at the Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC head-to-head records. Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC, ISL 2020–21 Live Streaming on Disney+Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of KBFC vs OFC in Indian Super League 7 on TV and Online.

Kerala Blasters vs Odisha FC – November 8, 2019 – Match Drawn

Both sides faced each other for the first time in ISL 2019-20 and the game ended in a goalless draw at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi. Both sides had their fair shares of chances but neither managed to find the net.

Odisha FC vs Kerala Blasters – February 23, 2020 – Match Drawn 4-4

Like their first meeting, this clash also ended in a draw but unlike the first barren draw, this one was flooded with goals and goals in plenty. Both sides scored four times each with Kerala Blasters scoring their last two goals in the final 10 minutes. Manuel Onwu scored a hat-trick for Odisha FC but could not lead them to a win. He opened the scoring in the first minute of play but a Narayan Das own goal put Kerala level.

Raphael Messi Bouli then put the visitors ahead in the 28th minutes. This time Odisha FC replied with an equaliser from Onwu eight minutes later. Martin Perez Guedes then scored from the spot at the brink of half-time to put Odisha FC 3-2 ahead and Onwu completed his hat-trick six minutes after the restart. But Bartholomew Ogbeche stepped up and converted two penalties in the final minutes to earn a point for his side.

