Kerala Blasters and Bengaluru FC meet in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL). While Kerala Blasters are placed third on the ISL 2021-22 points table, Bengaluru are on seventh spot. Meanwhile, if you are looking for Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC ISL 2021-22 live streaming online and tv telecast details then continue reading. Indian Super League Points Table 2021–22 Updated.

Blasters have won five games out of 11 and have been involved in five draws and one defeat. Bengaluru, on the other hand, have played 13 matches and have won four games.

When is Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22, Football Match Schedule (Date, Time and Venue Details)

The Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC match in ISL 2021-22 will be played at the Tilak Maidan at Goa. The match will take place on January 30, 2022 (Saturday) and it is scheduled to begin at 07:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

How to Watch Live Telecast of Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans in India can catch the live-action of the Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22 match on Star Sports channels as Star Network is the official broadcaster of the Indian Super League. Fans need to tune into Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 2 HD channels to live telecast the match in English. Star Sports 1 Hindi and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD channels will be providing live-action with Hindi commentary.

Where to Get Free Live Streaming Online of Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC, ISL 2021–22 Football Match?

Fans can also watch Kerala Blasters vs Bengaluru FC match online. Since Star Sports network is the official broadcaster of ISL 2021-22, Disney+ Hotstar will be live streaming the KBFC vs BFC clash online for fans. JIO and Airtel subscribers can also follow the match on JIO TV and XStream.

