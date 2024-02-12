Kerala Blasters are third in the Indian Super League and a top-four finish looks well within sight as things stand. With eight wins so far in the campaign, the team has a total of 26 points and are just five short of league leaders Odisha. The Blasters saw their three-game winning streak come to an end against Odisha in the last match and will now look to return to their old ways. They host newly promoted Punjab FC this evening, who have two victories from their last three games, which is a welcome change. Their standing though on the table is low as they are just above the lowest-ranked Hyderabad FC. Kerala Blasters versus Punjab FC will be streamed on the Jio Cinema app from 7:30 pm IST. ISL 2023–24: Javi Siverio’s Equaliser Seals 1–1 Draw for Jamshedpur FC Against Bengaluru FC.

Dimitrios Diamantakos, who was on the scoresheet in the last game, and will be partnering with Nihal Sudeesh in the final third in a 4-4-2 formation. Mohammed Aimen and Daisuke Sakai on the wings will run at the Punjab defence and try and carve out openings for the forward line. Indian international Pritam Kotal at the back will add solidity to the defence.

The front three for Punjab FC – Wilmar Gil, Luka Majcen and Madih Talal – all got the goals for the side in their famous win over Bengaluru. Nikhil Prabhu will sit deep and shield the backline while also orchestrating counter-attacking play. Suresh Meitei and Dimitris Chatziisaias should slot in as the center-back pair. Hyderabad FC Staff Raise Banner Demanding Salary During ISL 2023–24 Match Against FC Goa, Removed From Stadium by Security; Video Goes Viral.

When Is Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL 2023-24, Football Match Schedule (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Kerala Blasters will meet Punjab FC in the Indian Super League 2023-24 on Monday, February 12. The KBFC vs PFC match will be played at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Kochi and it starts at 7:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL 2023-24 Football Telecast On TV?

Viacom18 Network have the broadcasting rights for the Indian Super League in India. Fans can tune into VH1/HD and Sports 18 1/HD TV channels to watch the match in English. Fans who want to watch this in regional commentary can do so on Sports 18 3 TV channel (Hindi commentary) match in Hindi commentary can do so on Sports 18 3 TV channel, Surya Movies (Malayalam Commentary), News18 Malayalam (only Kerala Blasters matches) and DD Bangla (Bangla Commentary). For live streaming details, scroll down.

How To Watch Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC ISL 2023-24 Football Live Streaming Online?

JioCinema, the official OTT platform of Viacom18 Network, will live stream the Kerala Blasters vs Punjab FC, ISL 2023-24 match on online platforms. Fans can tune into the JioCinema app and website to catch the action live. One Football will live stream the match Internationally. Both sides are known for not taking too many risks from the onset and this approach will need a change if they are to move up the points table. Kerala Blasters and Punjab FC are teams that are high on confidence at the moment and the game is likely to end in a draw.

