Kevin De Bruyne Hints at Manchester City Exit if Two-Year Champions League Ban Is Upheld

Kevin De Bruyne (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Kevin De Bruyne is one of the most important members in Manchester City squad and since his arrival at the Premier League club in 2015, has been the main engine behind the team’s success. With the arrival of Pep Guardiola, the Belgian has raised his game to s different level and is considered as one of the best players in the world. However, the 28-year-old in a recent interview hinted that he could move away from City if their two-year Champions League ban is upheld. UEFA Bans Manchester City From Champions League for Next Two Seasons, English Football Club to Appeal Against Suspension.

Manchester City were recently banned by UEFA for breaching the rules of financial fair play. In an investigation, by the governing body, City were found guilty of overstating sponsorship revenue and hence were barred from any European competition till 2022-23. However, the club has appealed against the suspension and are positive that the verdict will be in their favour. Kevin De Bruyne Fires Warning to Thierry Henry, Aims to Break Frenchman’s Premier League Assists Record.

City are one of the richest clubs in the world but with no European football, even they would struggle to keep hold of some of the biggest talents such as Kevin De Bruyne. In an interview with Belgian outlet Het Laatste Nieuws, the 28-year-old said ‘The club has told us that they will appeal the decision, and they are 100% convinced that they are in the right. I have confidence in my club.'

‘We'll wait and see what happens. Once there's a final decision I will look at it. Two years [without Champions League football] would be long. One year is something I might be able to cope with.’ Kevin De Bruyne added.

It was reported by ESPN, that Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is concerned that players will want a way out of the club if they could not play in the Champions League. In his four years in charge, the Catalan has not managed to take his side past the quarter-finals.