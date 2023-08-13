Kylian Mbappe has been linked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid in the summer transfer window of 2023. The situation has raised after Mbappe, whose current contract expires in 2024, denied extending it further with PSG, despite receiving improved offers. He was left out of the first team squad and training as contract talks stalled and PSG went to the pre-season tour of 2023-24 without Mbappe in the squad, The French star continued training with the remainder of the players and even as Ligue 1 began, coach Luis Enrique didn't involve him in the squad and stayed out as PSG played against Lorient in their season opener. Real Madrid has been a long-term admirer of the French forward and despite failed attempts in previous years, this time it looked the move would be possible. Now, PSG has stated that they are having a positive discussion with Mbappe about a possible contract extension. Kylian Mbappe Re-Integrated Into PSG Squad, French Footballer to Start Training With First Team Members.

Although PSG were skeptical about Mbappe's future at the club, Mbappe emphasized from the beginning that he doesn't want to leave the club this summer despite refusing the contract extension. Now, he has been re-instated within the first team of PSG and also allowed to train with them. Club President Nasser Al-Khelaifi has confirmed that Mbappe will stay at PSG this season and the club is confident that he will extend his contract till 2025. PSG later said in a social media post: "Following very constructive and positive discussions between Paris Saint-Germain and Kylian Mbappe before the PSG - Lorient game, the player has been reinstated into the first team training squad this morning." Neymar Transfer News: PSG Reportedly Accept Massive Bid for Brazilian Star From Saudi Arabian Club Al-Hilal.

Kylian Mbappe has previously rejected a big money offer from Saudi Arabian Club Al-Hilal and made his intentions clear that he won't leave in this window even if he has to sit out the entire season. Now with the club in talks to part ways with Neymar, Mbappe's importance in the club is going to be as high as ever. PSG have also added Ousmane Dembele, Mbappe's France teammate to the squad and hoping that he also extends his stay with the club.

