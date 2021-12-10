Kylian Mbappe had always been an ardent fan of Cristiano Ronaldo and had always chosen the Portugal star when asked about who is the best footballer in the world. But even since Lionel Messi has joined PSG, the youngster seems to have changed his mind and this time has labelled Lionel Messi as the best. So here's what exactly happened. PSG played against Club Brugge in the Champions League 2021-22 match where both Messi and Mbappe scored a brace. UEFA Champions League 2021-22, Round Of 16 Draw: Manchester United, PSG, Juventus & Others Make it to Knock Outs, Check Full List Of Teams Qualified for Quarter-Finals.

During the post-match conference, he spoke about Messi scoring a brace. “It's easy to play with Lionel Messi,” Mbappe said after the victory at the Parc des Princes. “He's the best player in the world. He won the Ballon d'Or a few days ago," he further explained. Earlier during an interview with Marca, Mbappe had said that he has a tough time picking between CR7 and Lionel Messi. Ultimately, the PSG star picked CR7 and over Lionel Messi and said that the current Manchester United striker was his childhood hero. In fact, during one of the matches, Ronaldo and Mbappe share a conversation with each other on the field and the pictures and video made rounds on social media.

Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo debate is something that has been going on for ages. The conversation is arguably the most vociferously debated rivalry in football history. But one is yet to come up with a concrete answer on who between the two happens to be better.

