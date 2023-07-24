Kylian Mbappe's future at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) is uncertain because his contract expires in a year. The 24-year-old French captain is for sale after the French champions decided to let him go due to his refusal to sign a new contract. PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi is adamant that he will not be allowed to leave on a free transfer in 2024. Furthermore, the forward was excluded from the club's pre-season tour of Japan, indicating the club's willingness to part ways with him. Many clubs have been linked with Kylian Mbappe in the current transfer window. Meanwhile, let's take a look at four possible clubs the French striker could land. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Saudi Arabian Club Al-Hilal Makes World Record $332 Million Bid to Sign French Striker From PSG

Real Madrid: Kylian Mbappe's 'preferred club' is Real Madrid, and he aspires to wear the Los Blancos jersey. Real Madrid approached Mbappe last summer, but PSG enticed him to stay with a lucrative contract. However, Mbappe has already informed PSG via letter last month that he will not be extending his contract. There is growing tension between the player and the club, with speculation that he has already agreed to join Real Madrid at the Bernabeu next summer, as his contract with the current club at Parc des Princes is set to expire.

Al Hilal: Al-Hilal, a Saudi Arabian club, has made a world-record €300 million bid for Kylian Mbappé. This transfer window, Saudi Pro League clubs are making significant investments in order to secure European players. Al-Hilal, which is owned by the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia, which also owns Newcastle United, has completed the signings of Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, and Kalidou Koulibaly. Furthermore, they are nearing completion on the acquisitions of Malcom from Zenit Saint Petersburg and Aleksandar Mitrovic from Fulham.

Arsenal: Arsenal is keeping a close eye on Kylian Mbappe and could include Gabriel Martinelli in a deal to sign the Frenchman in 2024. Despite the uncertainty surrounding Arsenal's ability to complete the transfer, Mbappe has a strong admiration for the club and the project they have in store.

Liverpool: Liverpool has also spoken with Mbappe's representatives. However, it appears that the club will face financial constraints in competing against last season's Premier League runners-up. IShowSpeed Is a Lionel Messi Fan NOW! YouTuber Speed Takes Off Cristiano Ronaldo’s Jersey to Reveal Inter Miami Star's Shirt After Argentine's Free-Kick Goal on Debut (Watch Video)

Kylian Mbappe's sole focus is on joining Real Madrid, which could derail Arsenal and Liverpool's attempts to sign him. There have been no discussions between Al-Hilal and Mbappe as of yet, and PSG remains confident that the 24-year-old has already agreed to join Real Madrid on a free transfer next summer. Mbappe joined PSG from Monaco in a record-breaking £166 million transfer in 2018.

