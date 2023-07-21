In a big news related to Kylian’s Mbappe’s Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) contract, Defensa Central says that the French club have reportedly offered a 10-year contract worth €1bn to the 2018 FIFA World Cup Winner. If accepted then this would be the most expensive sports contract in history. The contract would keep the French striker tied to the club till the age of 34 and basically works as a lifetime deal.

Mbappe reportedly, however, told PSG that he is not influenced by money and dreams to play for Real Madrid, where he intends to win every possible trophy. The striker has already informed PSG that he will not sign a contract extension and plans to exit the club on a free transfer next summer. However, PSG have given the striker an ultimatum that either he signs contract extension or else he will be sold this summer. Inter Miami Announce Signing of Jordi Alba From Barcelona, Spanish Fullback Puts Pen to Paper On Agreement Till 2025.

The 2018 FIFA World Cup winner has turned into a popular figure in Paris after featuring in 260 games, out of which he scored 212 goals and provided 98 assists. The striker’s phenomenal efforts helped France win the 2018 World Cup and reach the final of the 2022 edition. However, he is yet to win the Champions League.

