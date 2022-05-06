Kylian Mbappe's future still remains uncertain. The Frenchman is in the final year of his contract with Paris Saint Germain but is yet to extend his stay or sign a new deal. However, reporters suggested that the World Cup winner has decided to stay at PSG, something his mother Fayza Lamary has labelled as 'completely false'. Several heavyweights are interested in signing the forward with Real Madrid tipped to be the favourites. Roberto Carlos 'Confirms' PSG Star is Coming to Real Madrid (Watch Video).

Kylian Mbappe will become a free agent on June 30 as his current contract with PSG expires. However, the World Cup winner is still undecided on his future and is taking his time to figure out his next move. Is Kylian Mbappe Joining Real Madrid? Club President Florentino Perez Drops a Huge Hint.

Reports in France suggested that the 23-year-old has decided to extend his stat at the Parisian club and has signed a new two-year contract which will keep him in Paris till 2024. However, the footballer's mother has come out to reiterate publically.

'It is completely false that Kylian [Mbappe] has renewed,' the striker's mother Fayza Lamari said during an interview with Spanish news outlet Marca. She then clarified her comments in an interview with L'Equipe, claiming her son 'was rather on a departure'.

Paris Saint Germain are working to persuade the Frenchman to remain at the club. It is understood that PSG have offered to make Kylian Mbappe their highest-paid player on an annual salary of over €50m. He will also receive a lucrative signing bonus if he commits his future to the Parisians.

Real Madrid are tipped as the favourites to sign him if Kylian Mbappe decides to leave Paris. The Madrid side offered a fee of 200 million-plus for the 23-year-old last summer which was rejected by the Parisian outfit.

