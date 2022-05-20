Kylian Mbappe's future has been one of the most talked-about topics in football at the moment. The French World Cup winner is yet to renew his contract with PSG which will expire on June 30 The 23-year-old has been linked with a number of clubs with Real Madrid leading the race to sign him. However, the forward is yet to reveal his decision. Kylian Mbappe Transfer News: Real Madrid Agree Personal Terms With PSG Striker.

According to a report from L'Equipe, Kylian Mbappe has finally made a decision about his future. The French international will soon reveal whether he will be staying at PSG or signing for Real Madrid when the 2022-23 campaign gets underway.

It is understood that Kylian Mbappe had agreed personal terms with Real Madrid, But after PSG's latest offer, the French international needed some more time to think. However, he has come to a decision and is likely to reveal after PSG's final game of the season.

'We have an agreement with both Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain. Kylian will now decide,' Mbappe's mother Fayza said in a recent interview with Kora Plus. 'The two offers from PSG and Real Madrid are almost identical,' she added.

The Parisian outfit have won Ligue 1 this season and take on Metz on Saturday in their final fixture. So Mbappe can reveal his decision on Sunday or even earlier than that.

Kylian Mbappe has been a star performer for PSG since his arrival. He has scored 168 goals for the club in 216 appearances but they are reluctant to let him go as a free agent and are fighting to keep him at the club.

Real Madrid have long been interested in the French forward and had offered 200 million for the striker last summer. However, PSG turned down that deal as they were not ready to let Kylian Mbappe leave.

