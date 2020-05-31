LA Liga Clubs to Start Full Training Sessions From June 1 As Government Gradually Ease COVID-19 Restrictions

Lionel Messi and Other Barcelona Players in Training Session (Photo Credits: Instagram/@LeoMessi)

La Liga clubs will be holding full training sessions for the first time in almost three months after the league gave nod for collective training sessions from June 1. “Clubs will begin collective training on June 1 after the government’s latest health order on the easing of restrictions,” the league said in a statement. This will be the first time that clubs return to full training since the league suspension in March due to the coronavirus pandemic. Spanish Football Federation Allowing La Liga to Play Every Day - for Now.

Teams had earlier resumed individual training session at the start of May before moving into small groups training sessions since last week. But with the government gradually easing the lockdown measures, La Liha has now allowed the top two divisions in Spanish football to start full training sessions from Monday. La Liga 2019–20 Would Have Ended if Real Madrid Were on Top, Claims Ex- Barcelona President Ahead of Season Restart.

"The beginning of group training sessions represents another step forward in the strict Training Protocol developed by LaLiga in coordination with the Spanish High Sports Council (CSD), which comprises four clearly differentiated stages," the statement read. "The first began in early May when medical tests were conducted on all LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank clubs and individual training began.

“Weeks later, on 18th May, training in small groups of up to 10 players began, which was increased to 14 shortly after. The fourth stage, which starts this Monday, is the final step of the protocol leading up to clubs restarting the competition on 11th June," it added.

The top-flight football season is set to resume on June 11 with Sevilla taking on Real Betis in the first match post the COVID-19 halt. The league has set a schedule to complete the 2019-20 season by June 19 with matches to be played on every day of the week.

La Liga had been suspended since March 12 with the coronavirus pandemic spreading fast and rapidly across communities in the country. Barcelona led Real Madrid by two points on top of the points table when the season froze.