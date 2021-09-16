Premier League Leicester City will begin their Europa League 2021-22 campaign against Italian heavyweights Napoli. The clash will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester on September 16, 2021 (late Thursday night). Both teams will be aiming to kick off their European campaign with a win. Meanwhile, fans searching for Leicester City vs Napoli, UEL 2021-22 live streaming can scroll down below for details. Liverpool 3-2 AC Milan, UEFA Champions League 2021-22: Jordan Henderson Helps Reds Edge Five-Goal Thriller.

Both Leicester City and Napoli are the favourites to advance through Group C which consists the likes of Legia Warsaw and Spartak Moscow. And the teams will be aiming to start their campaign with all three points. The Foxes are heading into the game on the back of a narrow loss to Manchester City while Napoli are unbeaten in their past three games in the league and will look to continue that run in Europe as well.

When is Leicester City vs Napoli, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Match? (Know Date, Time and Venue)

Leicester City vs Napoli clash in UEFA Champions League 2021-22 will be played at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, on September 17, 2021 (Friday). The game has a scheduled time of 12:30 am IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where To Watch Live Telecast of Leicester City vs Napoli, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Match on TV?

Sony Pictures Network are the official broadcasters of UEFA Europa League 2021-22 in India and will telecast the games live on its channels. Fans can tune into Sony Sports HD/SD channels to watch the live telecast of Leicester City vs Napoli on TV.

How To Watch Live Streaming Online of Leicester City vs Napoli, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 Match?

Sony Pictures Network’s official OTT platform Sony Liv will be streaming the game live for its fans in India. You can tune into the Sony Liv app or website to watch Leicester City vs Napoli, UEFA Europa League 2021-22 live streaming online. JioTV would also provide live streaming for this match.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 16, 2021 05:02 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).