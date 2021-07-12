The finals of the Euro 2020 between England and Italy at the Wembley Stadium went down the live wire. It had a perfect twist and turn like any roller coaster ride and ultimately boiled down to penalties. In the end, it was Italy who walked away with the last laugh. Needless to say that after the game, the players from Italy took to social media and shared the winning moments. The fans would also cherish these moments for years to come. Before getting on to the tweets, let's see how the match panned out for both teams. Italy Win Euro 2020 After Beating England 3-2 on Penalties in Final.

So Luke Shaw gave an early lead to the team scoring an opener right within the first two minutes of the match. no goals were scored even after halftime. Leonardo Bonucci was the one who scored a tiebreaker in the 66th minute of the match. The match stood at 1-1 at the final whistle and even during the added minutes of the match. Now let's have a look at the winning moments posted by players below:

Federico Chiesa:

Gaetano Castrovilli

Leonardo Bonucci:

Ciro Immobile:

Francesco Ace Acerbi

Post the win, there were racial slurs directed to Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and others by the fans at Wembley and even online. The FA has issued a statement about the same and has condemned the act.

