Arguably the best player to have ever stepped onto the football field, Lionel Messi celebrates his 33rd birthday on Wednesday (June 24, 2020). Born in 1987, the Argentine genius is blessed with an impeccable technique which allows him to place his shots to perfection. Messi's dribbling skills are also second to none as when he has control over the ball, the opposition is nothing more than spectators. Owing to his prowess, the talisman has guided Argentina and Barcelona to numerous memorable triumphs. At 33, the football legend is already a record six-time winner of the European Golden boot, twice UEFA Men’s Player of the Year and six-time La Liga Player of the season. However, along with being a nightmare for the opposition, Messi is a pure family man of the field. Lionel Messi Images & HD Wallpapers For Free Download: Happy Birthday Messi Greetings, HD Photos.

In order to join Barcelona, Messi and his family moved to Spain in 2001. In fact, a legend goes that Messi was homesick when his mother returned to Argentina from Spain in order to take care of her younger son and daughter. Also, his famous goal celebration, where he points both his hands towards the sky, is a tribute to his late grandmother. The Barcelona sensation tied knots with his childhood friend Antonella Roccuzzo on June 2017. The couple is blessed with three sons Thiago (born 2012), Mateo (born 2015) and Ciro (born 2018). Although Messi is not a very user of social media. However, he frequently shares adorable photos and videos with his loved ones. As the Argentine star turns a year older, let's look at 10 pictures which will give you family goals. Lionel Messi Birthday Special: Take a Look at 10 Lesser-Known Facts About the Argentine Genius As He Turns 33.

Travel Goals!!

View this post on Instagram 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦✈️ A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Sep 23, 2019 at 5:15am PDT

Celebrations!!

View this post on Instagram Feliz cumple gordito hermoso !!!! A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Mar 10, 2019 at 11:32am PDT

Happy Family!!

View this post on Instagram FELIZ DÍA MI VIDA !!!! 😍😍😍 A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on May 5, 2019 at 8:03am PDT

Perfect Father!!

View this post on Instagram 🌴🦀☀️ A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Jul 17, 2019 at 11:51am PDT

Off For A Trip Again!!

View this post on Instagram 👨‍👩‍👦‍👦✈️ A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Sep 23, 2019 at 5:15am PDT

Adorable!!

Family Time!!

View this post on Instagram Feliz pascua 🐰❤️🐰 A post shared by Antonela Roccuzzo (@antonelaroccuzzo) on Apr 12, 2020 at 6:36am PDT

One With Loved One!!

View this post on Instagram ✈️ París A post shared by Leo Messi (@leomessi) on Dec 2, 2019 at 9:58am PST

Happiness All Around!!

The Prestigious Ballon d'Or!!

As of now, Messi is leading Barcelona in the ongoing La Liga 2019-20 where the Catalan Club is chasing it's third consecutive title. Also, they will be hoping to achieve their first Champions League success since 2015. Well, Messi has shown some good form of late and he'll be critical to his side's success. Also, he is just short of completing 700 goals in professional football. At 33, however, Messi has certainly entered the latter half of his career and it will be interesting to see what more feathers he'll add to his already illustrious hat. Happy Birthday Legend!!

